SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A 71-year-old woman has suffered severe burns in a fire in Springfield this morning.
According to Dennis Leger, aide to the Springfield Fire Commissioner, Bernard Calvi, firefighters were on scene of an apartment fire with injuries Saturday morning.
Western Mass News confirmed the fire around 7 a.m.
The apartment is located at 414 Chestnut St.
Leger reports the woman was found with 'severe burns to her torso, face and hands.'
She was rushed to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield. Further details on her current condition weren't immediately available.
We're told there was extensive water damage to six floors of the building because of the sprinkler system that activated.
No word yet on the cause of the fire.
Stay with Western Mass News for the latest. We will update this story as soon as more information is released. Watch ABC40 starting at 9AM for the latest details.
