SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- A woman was arrested for carrying without a license in the state after shooting a dog that attacked her, police said.
Around 2:45 p.m., two dogs attacked the adult female at a home on the 100 block of Leyfred Terrace, police said.
The female shot one dog who died, and the other dog was unharmed, police said.
The woman went to the hospital with serious injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.
She had a license to carry in Georgia, but not in Massachusetts, which is why she was arrested, police said.
Any questions about the dogs should be directed to animal control who is investigating the incident, police said.
