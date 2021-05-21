WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WGGB/WSHM)-- The Windsor Locks police department is investigating a stabbing that happened Thursday night.
According to police, officers received a call around 10:30 p.m. indicating that a stabbing had taken place at the Candlewood Suites. Upon arrival officers found a woman in the rear of the Day's Inn, which is adjacent to Candlewood Suites. She had been stabbed multiple times and was bleeding heavily.
Officers immediately provided First-Aid while they waited for EMS to arrive. The woman was taken to the hospital where she underwent surgery Friday morning.
Police say a man who went to the hospital for a laceration to his hand that required surgery has been identified as their suspect. Early information leads them to believe the man and woman knew each other and that the stabbing was a case of domestic violence.
According to police, no formal charges have been filed at this time and the case remains active.
