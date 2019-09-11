AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person is dead after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday morning in Amherst.
Mary Carey, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney's office, said that a school van leaving Crocker Farm School on West Street in Amherst struck and killed a female pedestrian.
Amherst School Superintendent Michael Morris said in a statement that "All students at Crocker Farm are safe and unhurt."
Amherst officials said in a tweet that West Street, from Shays Street to West Pomeroy Lane, is closed. That area is expected to be closed for several hours.
Motorists are being advised to seek alternate routes.
Carey noted that the incident remains under investigation by Amherst Police and troopers assigned to the D.A.'s office, as well as the State Police Crime Scene Services Unit and Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
