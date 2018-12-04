EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A woman who was struck by a vehicle Monday afternoon in Easthampton has died.
Mary Carey, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney's office, said that 63-year-old Denise Herzog of Easthampton died Tuesday morning from injuries she sustained Monday afternoon.
Police were called to Cottage Street around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.
"Herzog was crossing Cottage Street just west of the intersection of Maple and Adams Street when she was struck by a westbound minivan," Carey explained.
Herzog was in a crosswalk at the time of the incident.
Investigators report that the driver did stop and has been cooperative.
"Neither drugs nor alcohol, nor excessive or erratic operation, are suspected of being involved in the crash," Carey added.
The crash remains under investigation.
