CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities have released the name of the woman who was struck and killed by a car late last week in Chicopee.
Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk said that 24-year-old Laura Hebert of Chicopee was one of two people struck after a car went up over a curb near Chicopee and State Streets Friday night.
Hebert died as a result of her injuries.
Wilk added that a 23-year-old man who was with Hebert at the time was also seriously injured. He has since been discharged from the hospital.
The driver of the car, 48-year-old David Delgado of Chicopee, was arrested on charges including OUI-Liquor, two counts of leaving the scene of a personal injury or fatal crash, and motor vehicle homicide-OUI or negligent operation.
Delgado pleaded not guilty at his arraignment on Monday and was ordered held on $750,000 cash bail.
The incident remains under investigation.
