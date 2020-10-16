SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two people were injured after a shooting in Springfield Thursday night.
According to Springfield police spokesman Ryan Walsh, officers were called to a disturbance on the 100 block of Franklin Street at about 10:40PM. When they arrived they observed blood, a shell casing and bullet holes in a car.
Police say a short time later a woman who had been shot arrived at Mercy Medical Center. She was taken to Baystate Medical Center where she is being treated for serious injuries.
A second gunshot victim arrived at Mercy shortly after 11PM. Police say the victim was a 25-year-old man who suffered from a minor gunshot wound on his forearm. He was also taken to Baystate before being released.
Upon further investigation, police were able to determine the 25-year-old shot the female victim. He is now facing several charges including assault and battery with a firearm and malicious damage to a motor vehicle.
Springfield detectives are now investigating to see if a second shooter was involved.
