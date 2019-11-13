Woman sustains serious injuries after being struck by vehicle in Chicopee.

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigating after a woman was struck by a vehicle Wednesday evening.
According to Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk, officers were called to the intersection of Memorial Drive and Britton Street for a report of a pedestrian that was struck by a vehicle.
Arriving officers found that a female had indeed been struck by a vehicle and was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.
The northbound side of Memorial Drive is blocked as crews continue to investigate.
Wilk adds that the driver of the vehicle stayed on scene.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
