SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A woman was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Springfield Monday night.
According to Springfield police spokesman Ryan Walsh, officers were called to Grand Street for a ShotSpotter Activation just before 8 p.m.
When officers arrived they were notified that a gunshot victim was being taken to the hospital via private vehicle.
Police were able to locate the car the victim was in on Walnut Street and provided First Aid until AMR arrived.
Walsh says the woman suffered a non-life threatening injury and was taken to Baystate Medical Center for treatment.
The Springfield Police Department Detective Bureau is investigating the incident.
