Woman taken to hospital following kitchen fire at Springfield home.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person had to be taken to the hospital after a fire broke out in the kitchen of her Oak Street home.
Dennis Leger, aide to Springfield Fire Commissioner Bernard Calvi, tells us that firefighters were called to 312 Oak Street for a report of a fire just before 8:30 Thursday night.
Firefighters were able to locate the fire inside the kitchen of the Indian Orchard home, and quickly doused the flames.
One woman was taken to Baystate Medical Center where she was treated for smoke inhalation.
The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad determined the cause of the fire to be an unspecified cooking on the stove.
