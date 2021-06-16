ATHOL, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities are investigating after a woman's body was pulled from the Millers River.
The Northwestern District Attorney's office said that the discovery of the body of an adult female was made around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday.
Investigators said that the body was taken to the medical examiner's office, where an identification will be made and a cause of death will be determined.
The incident remains under investigation.
