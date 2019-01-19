By ASHRAF KHALIL
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) -- Despite government shutdowns, inclement weather and ideological schisms, the third annual Women's March is returning to Washington.
Organizers had originally planned to gather Saturday on the National Mall, but with a weekend snowfall expected and the National Park Service no longer plowing the snow, the march's location and route was altered on Thursday.
The march has also been roiled by an intense ideological debate. In November, Teresa Shook, one of the movement's founders, publicly accused the four main leaders of the national march organization of anti-Semitism based on their criticism of Israeli policy and ongoing association with Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan.
The march organizers have denied the charge, but an alternate women's organization has sprung up in protest and will be holding a parallel rally in New York.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.