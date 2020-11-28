SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The South Hadley Police and Fire Department are currently on scene after reports of a major accident.
Officials were alerted to the crash on Woodbridge Street shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Police told Western Mass News the street is currently closed but couldn't confirm the exact location that the accident occurred.
There is no word at this time on any reported injuries.
A Western Mass News crew is heading to the scene now.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story, and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
