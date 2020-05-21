NORTHFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Both a wooden cross and a signboard were taken from the Northfield Community Bible Church.
Police received reports today of larceny which occurred on 24 Main Street.
These items were last seen around May 1.
Police are asking the public if anyone has any further information regarding these stolen items to contact the Northfield Police Department at 413-625-8200.
