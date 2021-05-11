WORCESTER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Tuesday marked the home opener for the Worcester Red Sox as the team plays their first-ever home game in Worcester.
It was a very exciting atmosphere at Polar Park and an historic day as well as the WooSox played inside the ballpark for the very first time.
Fans made their way to the stadium to watch their very own Worcester Red Sox - also known as the WooSox – take on the Syracuse Mets for their home opener.
For 47 years, the team had taken the field at McCoy Stadium in Pawtucket, RI, but after a newly completed $160 million ballpark, the team begins a 12-game homestand that stretches through May 23.
The WooSox originally planned to have their Polar Park debut on April 13, but was pushed back to Tuesday.
The team is scheduled to play 60 games at Polar Park this season.
Governor Charlie Baker also made an appearance for opening day at the park as well.
