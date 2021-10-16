EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- The Worcester Red Sox held a youth baseball clinic in Easthampton. The fall ball clinics began at 10:00 Saturday morning and wrapped up around 1:15 in the afternoon.
The players were split into age groups across four different fields.
In addition to skill clinics, kids got to learn about professional baseball careers.
Western Mass. hit the field to take to East Hampton Mayor Nicole LaChapalle to find out what inspired her to help organize this program.
"Really it was about careers and I had been to a couple of WooSox games and had an opportunity to listen to what they had to say and there was so many young people there who had actually played ball since little league, t-ball, college and then went on and weren't pros, but found places in the Red Sox org., especially the Woo Sox welcomed those into the organization so they get to work in the sport," said LaChapalle.
All of the kids who participated in the event were able to rotate through the fields to learn different skills from members of the WooSox organization.
