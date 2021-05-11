WORCESTER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News is your Local Sports Authority.

The Worcester Red Sox off sending the fans home happy in their first-ever home game, winning eight to five over the Syracuse Mets.

Western Mass News got a look inside Polar Park with a look at how the ballpark welcomed fans for the first time.

Fans and players making their way inside this $160 million new park on Tuesday for the Worcester Red Sox's opening day.

"This is my first time, I’ve been waiting for this for a long, long time," one fan said.

The former PawSox now called WooSox got off to the right start on opening day coming out with the 8-5 victory over the Syracuse Mets.

But fans said everyone was really winning Tuesday.

"Very exciting, this is a big thing for Worcester so this is great, I’m very happy. I’m from Worcester and we're excited for bigger and better things," WooSox fans said.

With the coronavirus pandemic shutting all of this down last season, these fans said it's refreshing to see everyone making their way back to watch some baseball.

"It's amazing, it really is amazing to see all of these people back here, some sense of normalcy," WooSox fan said.

WooSox hold first home opener at Polar Park WORCESTER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Tuesday marked the home opener for the Worcester Red Sox as the…

For the first time in 47 years, the WooSox are not in Pawtucket, Rhode Island. Tod and Amy Morin said they're not complaining.

"Much closer, a lot closer to home, go WooSox,” Morin said.