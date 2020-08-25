SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A new Apostolic Administrator has been named for the Diocese of Springfield following the departure of Bishop Mitchell Rozanski.
On Tuesday, Bishop Robert McManus of the Diocese of Worcester was tapped to oversee the operation of the Diocese of Springfield while local church leaders await a new bishop.
Earlier this summer, the Vatican named Rozanski as the next Archbishop of St. Louis. His installation ceremony is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis.
“I am humbled by the confidence which the Holy Father has placed in me...I look forward to working with the current administration in the Diocese of Springfield as well as meeting the faithful in the diocese from which the Diocese of Worcester was established 70 years ago," McManus said in a statement.
While serving his appointment in Springfield, McManus will continue in his role as Bishop of Worcester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.