Worcester D.A. investigating attempted murder-suicide in New Braintree.

NEW BRAINTREE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigating an attempted murder-suicide that happened early Saturday morning in the quiet town of New Braintree.
Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early, Jr. tells us that officers arrived around 10:00 a.m. to a residence at 350 Worcester Road where they located one party suffering from an apparent gunshot wound and another suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Both individuals were taken to an area hospital and are in stable condition at this time.
Early, Jr. says that this incident was domestic in nature.
As of 4:15 p.m., a portion of Worcester Road remains closed to through traffic.
Detours are in place.
Authorities have not stated when they anticipate on that section of roadway to reopen.
We are told that this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public at this time.
Early, Jr. adds they are working on obtaining a search warrant so that they may gain access to the house and investigate further.
