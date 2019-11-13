WORCESTER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One firefighter is dead following an early-morning fire in Worcester.
Crews endured brutally cold temperatures, to fight a four alarm fire that sparked around 1 a.m. Wednesday on Stockholm Street.
That fire has been put out, but dozens of firefighters remain in scene.
We’re told this all started around 1 a.m. It was elevated to a four-alarm fire around 2 a.m.
Worcester Fire Chief Michael Lavoie say Lt. Jason Menard and his crew became trapped on the third-floor of the home. Menard helped two members of his crew, including a probationary firefighter, escape but he could not escape himself.
Menard and three other firefighters were taken to the hospital. Menard was declared dead, two were treated and released and one remains in the hospital in serious condition.
Menard, who had been with the department since 2010, leaves behind his wife, three children, and his parents.
"This morning, I'm deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of Worcester Fire Lt. Jason Menard, who lost his life battling last night’s fire on Stockholm Street, and the injury of 3 other brave firefighters. Lt. Menard was not only a dedicated member of @WorcesterFD, but a husband and father of three. Our hearts break for his family, loved ones and the entire community," Mass. Gov. Charlie Baker said in a tweet.
We are told that the Red Cross is assisting the people left without a home.
Menard’s death comes less than a year after the on-duty of death of Worcester firefighter Christopher Roy, and about a month before the 20th anniversary of the deaths of six Worcester firefighters in a warehouse blaze in December 1999.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more on-air and online as it becomes available.
