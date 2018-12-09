WORCESTER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We're following developing news out of Worcester today. A multi-alarm fire in the city has taken the life of a firefighter.
The firefighter has been identified as 36-year-old, Christopher Roy. He leaves behind an 8-year-old daughter and was with the Worcester Fire Department for 2 1/2 years.
This according to the Worcester Fire Chief who addressed the public Sunday morning during a press conference held at the fire station.
Firefighters were originally called to the scene at 3:58 a.m. This was for 7 Lowell Street.
The call came in as a fire in the basement of the 3-story, six unit building. Ultimately, the fire chief says the fire went to 5-alarms.
Originally the Worcester Fire Department confirmed with Western Mass News that this was a 4-Alarm fire, but we're now learning it went to a 5-Alarm.
The chief says conditions deteriorated rapidly, forcing firefighters on the second floor to evacuate.
We're told 5 firefighters escaped over ladders. Roy was one of the two firefighters who were transported to a local hospital. He did not survive however, succumbing to his injuries.
The fire chief says the second firefighter who was transported, is in stable condition.
Local police and fire departments here in western Mass. have been offering their condolences this morning on Facebook including Pelham Police Department and the Holland Fire Department.
The Massachusetts Environmental Police say,"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends, and fellow firefighters of the Worcester Fire Department firefighter who died in the line of duty this morning."
