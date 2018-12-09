WORCESTER, MA (WGGB/WSHM/AP) -- A Massachusetts firefighter rescued from a fast-moving blaze in an apartment building before dawn Sunday was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, officials said.
Christopher Roy, 36, was a 2 ½-year veteran of the Worcester Fire Department and leaves behind a daughter and other family members, Worcester Fire Chief Michael Lavoie said.
The fire in the six-unit building was reported at about 4 a.m. Sunday at 7 Lowell Street.
Lavoie said that the fire grew to become a five alarm blaze.
We're told five firefighters escaped over ladders. Roy was one of the two firefighters who were transported to a local hospital. He did not survive however, succumbing to his injuries.
The fire chief says the second firefighter who was transported, is in stable condition.
There were no reports of injuries to tenants.
Roy's death comes days after Worcester marked 19 years since six city firefighters were killed battling a warehouse fire on Dec. 3, 1999. Another Worcester firefighter died in the line of duty on Dec. 8, 2011.
"This is a difficult day for the Worcester Fire Department and particularly painful as this is the week we remember and mourn the passing of Worcester firefighter Jon Davies and the six who perished in the Cold Storage Warehouse fire," Lavoie said during a news conference Sunday at fire headquarters.
The fire appears to have started in the basement, but "conditions deteriorated rapidly," the chief said.
Roy, a Shrewsbury resident, was among five firefighters trapped on the second floor.
"With the assistance of other crews and the rapid intervention team, five firefighters escaped over ladders. Two firefighters were transported to the local hospital," Lavoie said.
City Manager Edward Augustus Jr. called Roy's death an "unimaginably devastating loss."
The loss is "especially gut wrenching" given the timing, he said.
Local police and fire departments here in western Mass. have been offering their condolences this morning on Facebook including Pelham Police Department and the Holland Fire Department.
The Massachusetts Environmental Police say, "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends, and fellow firefighters of the Worcester Fire Department firefighter who died in the line of duty this morning."
The cause of the fire remains under investigation with assistance from the state Fire Marshal's office.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this developing story and will have more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.