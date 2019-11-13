WORCESTER, MA (WGGB/WSHM/AP) -- A Worcester fire lieutenant scheduled to leave on a Disney vacation with his family after his shift ended died early Wednesday while investigating a report of a trapped baby in a burning home, his chief said.
Lt. Jason Menard, 39, and his crew became trapped on the top floor of the three-story home on Stockholm Street after the fire was reported at about 1 a.m., Worcester Fire Chief Michael Lavoie told a news conference.
Menard helped two members of his crew escape but he himself was unable to get out.
"While gaining entry to the third floor, Ladder 5 became trapped by the heavy fire conditions. Lt. Menard heroically and selflessly saved his crew by helping a probationary fire fighter to the stairs and then returning to rescue another trapped firefighter, assisting him out the window. Fire conditions took over the third floor at this time and Lt. Menard was unable to escape," Lavoie explained.
Menard and three other firefighters were taken to the hospital. Menard was declared dead, another firefighter was listed in serious condition and the two others were treated and released.
It's a difficult loss for a community that has sadly dealt with others lost in the line of duty in recent years.
The residents on Stockholm Street in Worcester were rattled after waking up to flames shooting from a multi-family home as they watched the heroic efforts of the firefighters, who lost one of their own in the process.
"These fallen heroes, that these fires are taking...it's heartbreaking," said Kathy Desrosiers of Worcester.
Worcester Fire Lt. Jason Menard, 39, made the ultimate sacrifice Wednesday morning - saving two of his crew members before becoming trapped inside of a burning house.
"He is a hero to many of us," Desrosiers added.
Desrosiers told Western Mass News she was alerted to the sound of people screaming around 1 a.m. Wednesday.
"The people that were living there were running around the outside of the house. The older gentleman had no shirt on and there were little kids. The females had just tops on, night clothes," Desrosiers explained.
That's when Desrosiers knew something wasn’t right. Flames started shooting from the home. She ushered about 12 people from the burning home into her house to stay warm.
"They were crying, very upset, very lost. They couldn’t believe what they were losing. Everything that they owned was in the house...the babies clothes, everything that belonged to the babies," Desrosiers said.
Firefighters rushed into the home when there was a concern a baby might be on the third floor. Lt. Menard was one of them.
"It was terrifying. There was a fireman on the porch over there and as he bent over, you could see the flames shooting up over the top of his back and every window had flames coming out of it, the roof was ablaze," Desrosiers noted.
One resident of the home was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. No other civilian injuries were reported.
About 15 residents were displaced, according to the Red Cross. Officials could not immediately say whether a baby was among the displaced.
The cause of the blaze, which took place with outside temperatures hovering in the teens, remains under investigation.
Menard leaves behind a wife and three children, Lavoie said. He had worked for the department since 2010.
“To have this cruel loss this morning is almost more than one city can bear," City Manager Edward Augustus said.
The Menard family was scheduled to depart for a vacation to Disney World after his shift ended Wednesday, according to Michael Papagni, president of the city firefighters’ union.
“They are now instead planning a hero’s sendoff,” he said.
The fire department in Worcester, the state’s second largest city, has seen its share of tragedy.
Menard’s death comes less than a year after the on-duty of death of Worcester firefighter Christopher Roy, and about a month before the 20th anniversary of the deaths of six Worcester firefighters in a warehouse blaze in December 1999.
In December 2011, firefighter Jon Davies Sr. died while battling a house fire.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more on-air and online as it becomes available.
