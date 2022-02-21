BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- A man is facing charges after allegedly trying to get into a tiger enclosure at a Massachusetts zoo.
Mass. State Police spokesperson David Procopio said that 24-year-old Matthew Abraham of Worcester allegedly broke into the Franklin Park Zoo around 9 a.m. Monday and scaled several fences and ignored signs warning people to stay out of the area in an attempt to get into the tiger enclosure. He was stopped by zoo security before he could get into the enclosure and was not hurt.
"When questioned by a Trooper as to his motive, Abraham responded only that he was very interested in tigers," Procopio added.
Emergency crews evaluated Abraham and determined that he was mentally competent and he refused further medical care.
Abraham was arrested on charges of trespassing and disorderly conduct. He was released on a standard $40 bail clerk fee and is scheduled to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.
