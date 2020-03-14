BOSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A passenger from Worcester died after traveling abroad from Dubai to Boston on Friday.
At around 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Massachusetts State Police at Troop F were notified of a 59-year-old male was in cardiac arrest abroad Emirates Flight EK237 en-route from Dubai to Boston.
MSP Troopers, Boston EMS, and Massport Firefighters responded to Gate E11 at Logan Airport to await arrival.
Once the plane arrived, all other passengers immediately exited the aircraft.
At around 3 p.m. Boston EMS determined the male passenger, who has been ill, was dead.
His cause and manner of death is pending autopsy results.
State Police told Western Mass News the male traveled from Boston to Chennai, India on March 4, 2020. He has a layover in Dubai prior to his return flight.
We're told the male had been sick with gastrointestinal problems for several days prior to and including the day of his death. According to his next-of-kin, the male did not have any medical conditions.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in abundance of caution will test for COVID-19 as part of its post-mortem examination.
State Police are continuing to investigate the situation. The manifest appears to indicate approximately 322 passengers and 18 crew members we aboard the plane, a Boeing 777.
COVID-19 symptoms generally involve fever, sore throat, coughing, shortness of breath, and ultimately severe chest congestion.
