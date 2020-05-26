OTIS, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- A 57-year-old Worcester man was driving on North Main Road when he struck a moose.
State police responded to the scene around 9:20 p.m.
Police could not confirm the condition of the moose.
The driver was transported to the hospital for minor injuries, and his 2015 Toyota Camry was towed from the scene, police said.
