WORCESTER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Worcester police officer has died while trying to rescue someone who was drowning in a pond.
Worcester Police Chief Steven Sargent said that around 1:35 p.m. Friday, several emergency calls came in reporting someone possibly drowning at Green Hill Park.
Emergency crews arrived and officers saw several people in the water. The officers also saw a male towards the center of pond, reaching an arm up and struggling.
Five officers then jumped into the pond to locate and rescue the victims and secure other people in the pond. Two people were brought to shore and at that time, police on-scene realized that one officer was missing.
Sargent said that divers located that officer – Officer Emmanuel ‘Manny’ Familia - in the water around 2:30 p.m. Familia was brought to shore where life-saving measures began. He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Approximately an later, divers located the 14-year-old boy in the pond. He was also taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Familia, 38, was a five year veteran of the department and leaves behind his wife, two children, and his parents.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
