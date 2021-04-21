WORCESTER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) –Police said a 31-year-old man threatened to detonate a bomb during a confrontation that ended with the suspect dead from officer gunfire Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
Warning: The video contains material that may be graphic to some viewers.
Police officers confronted 31-year-old Phet Gouvonvong in the middle of a Worcester intersection in video obtained by Western Mass News.
Officials said Gouvonvong threatened Tuesday night around 10:40 p.m. that he had a bomb that would detonate.
Worcester county DA Joseph Early Jr. said when police arrived at Grafton Street, the suspect appeared heavily armed.
"He had what appeared to be an assault rifle body armor, a backpack, and an explosive device," Early said.
Early said police attempted to negotiate with Gouvonvong for more than an hour.
"The man appeared to get more and more agitated," Early said.
Early said Gouvonvong made furtive movements towards police. He didn’t go into detail, but the term is generally used to describe actions that raise police suspicion.
And just after midnight, "he was pronounced dead at the scene," Early said.
Officials would not confirm whether or not there was actually a live bomb. Only what officers were told by the suspect himself.
"He was telling us that this bomb could and would go off," Early said.
Worcester Police Lieutenant Sean Murtha said they do not believe Gouvonvong fired his long gun or handgun but because it is early in the investigation, they are asking for the public's help.
"We’d like to ask anyone who has cell phone video of the incident to please come forward" Murtha said.
The officer who fired their weapon was placed on administrative leave per the departments policy on police involved shootings.
