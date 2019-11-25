WORCESTER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Worcester Red Sox have officially chosen a nickname and a logo for their team after more than 1,000 people submitted suggestions.

The Boston Red Sox affiliate will be known as the 'WooSox' when the team moves from Pawtucket, RI in 2021.

Here's a look at their new name and primary logo, revealed today.

WooSox 112519

“We love that the fans actually named the team. We asked everyone from kids in kindergarten to octogenarians at senior centers to give suggestions and reactions, and while many suggestions and debates were clever, in the end, we discovered what Worcester already knew: nobody beats the WooSox," said team chairman and principal Larry Lucchino in a statement.

Team officials said that submissions ranged from the Diggers, Diners, and Duck Boats to the Heart Sox, Hot Sox, and Holy Sox. Other suggested names included as the Ruby Legs, RocketMen, and Righteous Rebels, as well as the Wicked Worms, Wicked Coolers, and Wonderdogs.

The new 'WooSox' will also move to Polar Park, a new $10 million, 10,000 seat stadium in Worcester.

