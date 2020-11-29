MONSON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Monson Police Department arrested a Worcester man on various drug charges Saturday.
Monson police officers were checking on the sobriety of a motorist who was parked in the department’s parking lot for an unrelated matter.
Following a brief investigation, the officers located a significant amount of ecstasy, Adderall, Xanax, marijuana, and THC products in the car. The officers also seized a scale, packaging material, and $3,451.
Monson Police arrested 25-year-old Worcester resident Heriberto Gonzalez for possession with the intent to distribute a Class B drug, possession with the intent to distribute a Class E drug, and possession with the intent to distribute a Class D drug.
Gonzalez was released on bail and is scheduled to be arraigned in Palmer District Court on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.