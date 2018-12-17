HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Work continues to demolish the former Mater Dolorosa Church in Holyoke.
Today, construction crews are focusing on the steeple.
The church closed its doors in 2011 as part of a Diocesan consolidation plan, which merged Mater Dolorosa with Holy Cross Parish in Holyoke to create Our Lady of the Cross.
The former Holy Cross site was chosen as the home for the new parish amid structural concerns with Mater Dolorosa's steeple.
Demolition on the rest of the property - including the chapel and rectory - began last week.
