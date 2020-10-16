AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A massive four-alarm brush fire at Bondi’s Island continues to burn.

Crews have been working to contain this blaze since Thursday afternoon and the end is still nowhere in sight.

The good news is that as of last night, the fire was contained, but this operation is expected to last for several days.

Western Mass News has been following this situation closely since the fire broke out early Thursday afternoon.

Since the location of this fire is at Bondi’s Island, right on the town line of Agawam and West Springfield, both fire departments are working together on this massive undertaking.

As of last night, they told us there are over 80 firefighters from 12 different municipalities on scene.

The state’s hazmat team, Mass. DEP, and the state fire marshal’s office are also on scene for this all-hands-on-deck situation.

It is likely that air quality will be impacted for the coming days, which is why the city of West Springfield is warning residents to stay cautious.

That air quality is being monitored.

Springfield Fire Capt. Drew Piemonte said that those in the city should expect lingering smoke conditions and residents are urged to minimize travel outdoors and keep windows and doors closed. He added that those with underlying respiratory conditions should also stay indoors.

Winds are expected from the south, and switch to the north-northwest this afternoon, so smoke conditions can be expected throughout the day in Springfield.

Crews were unable to use heavy machinery to dig through fire overnight due to the lack of light.

Additionally, officials told us the lack of a nearby water supply is a major issue with this fire.

The landfill will be closed at least today and tomorrow as they continue to battle the flames.

Additionally, just this morning, the city of Springfield announced yard waste collection is canceled for today.

The cause of this fire remains under investigation.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno is also speaking up and calling for a full review of the landfill to ensure nothing like this happens again.