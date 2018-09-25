Tenants at a Springfield apartment building have been without gas for weeks and we're learning the effort to track down the problem is still going on.
Western Mass News has continued to follow this story and we can report that progress is being made at The Maples Apartments to find the leak that has forced the gas to be shutoff as a precaution.
Earlier today, we spoke with Dave Cotter, deputy director of housing code enforcement, and he told Western Mass News that yesterday, the plumbing company was projected to inspect about 34 units.
Today, they continued to work on and inspect at least another 30.
Cotter said that they have yet to find where that leak is coming from, so the gas will continue to remain off.
Residents however still have electric heat and hot water. It is just the stoves that they are affected.
Upon arriving at the complex today, we saw a sign has been placed on the door as you enter the building that said "I would like to thank you for your continuous support and understanding over this situation that is out of our control. Your kind words are extremely appreciated."
At this time, there is still no estimate as to when the gas will be restored, but Cotter said that it continues to be a work in progress.
We will continue to follow developments here and bring you the latest information as we get it.
