LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It's been just over two years since a Longmeadow DPW workers was killed on the job by an Amtrak plow train.
Since his death, Warren Cowles' sister, Cindy, has been pushing for new safety measures around train crossings.
Anytime Cindy Cowles hears about an accident involving an Amtrak train, like the one Monday afternoon in Springfield, she says it brings her back to that day in March of 2017.
"It always brings back memories when," Cowles tells us. "You hear Amtrak, you know? I feel for the family, my condolences. It's never easy for an accident of any sorts, but when I heard it was used as a shortcut, sorry, that's not an excuse."
Since her brother Warren's death, Cindy has been fighting hard to get more safety features, like lights and crossing gates at the intersection where the accident happened in Longmeadow.
"I have been outspoken with Amtrak, and," continued Cowles. "We have received the okay of lights and gates placed at the accident site. We have to wait for the Spring weather for Amtrak to start the work, so that makes me happy that I know the DPW guys will be safe."
When we went back Thursday, we could see barriers up to block cars from crossing.
Cindy tells Western Mass News she's using this as a way to be a voice in the community.
Mass DOT has already announced $700,000 in funding to install lights and gates at the crossing, which, officials say, Amtrak will help pay for some of it.
"It's supposed to start this Spring," stated Cowles. "It will take, I think they said, into next year to do everything, but it's been approved. This is not easy to keep readdressing all this. When this happens, it just kind of rushes everything backwards."
