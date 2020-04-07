WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The state’s second drive-thru testing site for first responders - the first in western Massachusetts - is opening soon at the Eastern States Exposition fairgrounds.
A drive-thru testing site opened over the weekend at Patriots Place and now, the facility in West Springfield e is set to open Thursday morning.
The empty fairgrounds are being transformed into a first responders testing location for COVID-19.
“The site is going to allow all first responders – police, fire, and EMS personnel - to be tested, so hopefully we can keep everyone back at work as efficiently as possible,” said Hampden Police Chief Jeff Farnsworth, who also serves as president of Massachusetts Chiefs of Police.
Farnsworth said this is a necessity as cases of COVID-19 are growing in law enforcement.
“We are tracking large numbers of officers that have exposures and positive testing, so while we are in the hundreds, our anticipation is that that number will rise,” Farnsworth noted.
Farnsworth said the testing is by appointment only.
Medical professionals can test about 200 people a day, seven days a week once they open Thursday morning.
Emergency personnel won’t even have to leave their car to be tested.
“The transportation center allows us to actually have the people drive through a building, so we can keep the testers out of the elements as much as possible…it’s going to be the nasal swab that we will see you now regularly,
Farnsworth said a building will also be open for personnel.
“We were able to work and get the Massachusetts building open for the people that are going to be here working a little bit removed from the testing area, so the testers will be able to have a place out of the way, out of contact with everyone else to be able to rest a little bit,” Farnsworth explained.
Eastern States Exposition president and CEO Gene Casssidy said in a statement:
“Early on in this unprecedented pandemic, the Exposition offered its grounds to help in any way it could in the fight against COVID-19. We are pleased to play a part in this very important operation to ensure the health and safety of first responders who are on the front lines. We are looking forward to doing more if we are called upon for help.”
Farnsworth stressed the importance of making emergency professionals a top priority when it comes to the very contagious coronavirus.
“They need to be able to test our first responders to get them back to work as quickly as possible. It’s very important to be able to keep operations going in both police fire and EMS. We need the bodies to do the job that doesn’t and just because of this virus,” Farnsworth said.
Farnsworth wanted to stress that this is for first responders only. Anyone else who comes here will be turned away.
