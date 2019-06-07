SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The hot weather is here and crews in Springfield are hard at work getting public pools and swimming holes ready for the summer season.
The popular Forest Park pool and Five Mile Pond beach area will be open in just over two weeks.
We checked in with the city's aquatics director Joe Federico, who told us both are getting a makeover, but will open on time.
Come summer, the beach at Five Mile Pond will be packed. Maintenance crews are hard at work with just about two weeks left until opening day.
Federico told Western Mass News that the playground, the beach, and the pavilion are getting spruced up and despite a fuel spill in April, the water quality of the pond, he said, is looking good, thanks to a rainy spring.
"With all the rain we've been getting, the water is nice and high, which is great," Federico said.
Federico said he knows with this nice weather, residents are anxious - and perhaps a bit frustrated - to have city watering holes open sooner then later.
However, Federico explained, "we've always opened July 1. That's always been our start-up date. In the meantime, the kids are welcome to use, we have the spray parks that are open throughout the city. They are welcome to use those and all the park facilities as well."
Another public swimming spot is at Forest Park. Federico said that the pool is getting a face lift before water can be pumped in.
"What we're doing is stripping down the paint to the concrete. After years and years of putting paint on it, sometimes you have to do that every few years and we're redoing the joints on the pool," Federico added.
The only other addition they could use for the summer, "we could always use extra lifeguards. For some reason, every year, it gets tougher and tougher to find qualified lifeguards," Federico said.
Federico said there is plenty of staff right now to get the season started July 1.
For the first time, the city is offering free swimming lessons at the pool at Forest Park. For more information on that and the city's splash pads that are open right now, CLICK HERE.
