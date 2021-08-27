MONSON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Crews are working to repair a large water main break in Monson.
Monson Police said the break occurred near 90 Palmer Road.
As a result of the repair work, drivers should expect delays through the area.
Town officials added that when water is restored, it may contain a small amount of air and appear rusty. Residents are asked to open the cold water faucets and let the water run until it's clear. Additionally, residents may want to run a wash cycle without clothes to ensure the water is clear. Otherwise, the clothing might be stained.
