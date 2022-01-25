SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Springfield Fire Department responded to a construction site on West York Street after a worker fell 30-feet down a hole Tuesday afternoon.
Fire officials told us a crane, combined with rescue gear, was used to get the construction worker out of the hole.
He was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
We're told the construction crew is working on connecting a pump station to Bondi's Island.
