WASHINGTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person had to be airlifted to the hospital after an incident today in Berkshire County.
The Berkshire County District Attorney's office said that Tuesday afternoon, emergency crews responded to a workplace accident in Washington.
Officials reported that a 19 year old town employee was operating a blacktop roller when it tumbled down an embankment and into a shallow body of water.
The employee was then trapped underneath.
Emergency crews freed the employee, who was flown by medical helicopter to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The incident remains under investigation.
Troopers assigned to the D.A.'s office, as well as Mass. DEP and OSHA, were called to the scene.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available
