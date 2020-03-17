SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The governor ordered all restaurants and bars to close for three weeks as of today, because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Leaving thousands of bartenders and wait staff not knowing when they will get their next paycheck.
Western Mass News is digging deeper looking into the new legislation filed to help with unemployment.
Max's Tavern in Springfield is now closed today and that means all those employees are without jobs.
Western Mass News spoke with State Representative Lindsay Sabadosa to break down what you need to know about the new legislation filed for unemployment benefits.
Many workers across the state are forced to stay home because of the coronavirus outbreak.
"We know that a lot of people are going to be filing for unemployment insurance were hoping it is temporary unemployment insurance but at the same time it is really important that those claims get processed quickly," Sabadosa said.
The governor of Massachusetts filed legislation to help speed up the process of applying for unemployment.
"The governor filed legislation that would waive the one week waiting period for people when they’re filing claims it would expand eligibility it would expand eligibility and it would also make sure claims are processed claims are processed in an expedited manner for first-time clients," Sabadosa explained.
A big concern is for people who work in the restaurant and bar industry and others who rely on tips.
In the state of Massachusetts, those who collect unemployment only get 50% of their average weekly wage.
Sabadosa said that could leave about 300,000 in the state people strapped for cash.
"We are trying to figure out ways to improve that there is been legislation file just today that talks about cash. The assistance I know that the bartenders association in the united states is putting out information bartenders to try to help them need to figure out how we make sure that people but we do need to make sure and pay their rent," Sabadosa explained.
General Manager John Thomas told Western Mass News that that's something employees at Max's Tavern may have to turn to...since their doors are closed for at least three weeks.
"Financially it’s going to be devastating there’s no doubt about it it’s not something that you can ever come back from without having people the door you’re not bringing anybody in your not bring any money you can’t pay any of the employees so it’s devastating to our staff and pretty much everybody that’s around," Thomas explained.
And Governor Baker today urged displaced workers to apply online for unemployment benefits right away.
He expects the state will see a significant spike in claims in the coming days and weeks.
