SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It's not time to stop and shop.
That's because workers at stores across New England walked off the job this afternoon, protesting stalled contract negotiations.
If you tried to going to any Stop and Shop in western Mass, you were met by a picket line and weren't allowed in, and that may be the case for some time.
31,000 Stop and Shop employees walked out of work Thursday afternoon after the company and the employees' union were unable to agree on a new contract.
The employees have been working without a contract since February.
Erikka Knutti, communications director for the United Food and Commercial Workers Union, says it was time to take action.
"The fact," says Knutti. "We got here today means that things are not going well. This is a last-resort situation. That said, the situation that got us here, not being a good one, it was really heartening to see how understanding customers were."
Several customers Western Mass News spoke with were angry about the situation, but some also supported the local employees.
Stop and Shop says that they proposed a good and reasonable offer to the union officials, but they say it's still not enough, and that's why the five New England unions will continue to stake out.
"Together saying that," continued Knutti. "They want to fight for each other's healthcare, together saying we want to fight to protect each other's retirement benefits, that we want to make sure [we] have fair wages so we can provide for the customer service that customers deserve, and to be able to provide for our families."
In a statement to Western Mass News, Stop and Shop says:
"Stop & Shop remains ready and available to meet with the union locals at any time. We are committed to good faith and bargaining and hope to reach new contracts as quickly as possible that both recognize and reward the great work of our associates and enable Stop & Shop to compete effectively in the rapidly changing New England grocery market."
Knutti tells Western Mass News she hopes this will be resolved soon.
"We would like to go back," adds Knutti. "I think, as soon as possible, but the ball's really in Stop and Shop's court."
One customer told us earlier today they tried to get their medication, but weren't able to because of the strike.
Knutti tells us that some pharmacy employees aren't union, so customers still should be able to pick up their prescriptions.
It's unknown when exactly the employees will return to work, but the company says that they have contingency plans in place to minimize disruption.
