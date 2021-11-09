SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Regional Chamber is hosting a three-part Workforce Development Webinar Series starting Tuesday.
The series is sponsored by Johnson & Hill Staffing, with the first part of the webinar beginning November 9 from 1p.m.-2p.m.
According to the Springfield Regional Chamber, this part of the webinar will focus on how the COVID-19 pandemic has generated a heavy burden on the U.S. labor force.
The second part of the series will be held on Tuesday, November 30 from 9a.m.-10a.m.
Attendees can learn about regional data and how the use of labor and wage information can help develop workforce strategies to grow business during this webinar.
The final webinar will take place on Tuesday, December 14 from 9a.m.-10a.m and will feature a panel of industry experts that will discuss implementing workforce strategies.
Participants can find the registration for the series online here.
