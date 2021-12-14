SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Regional Chamber will host the final part of the three-part Workforce Development Webinar Series on Tuesday.
The last webinar of the series, Developing Your Workforce Strategies, will be held from 9 a.m. - 10 a.m.
The final webinar will feature a panel of industry experts that will discuss \ways business owners can implement workforce strategies in their organizations to ensure workforce needs are being met well into the future.
Participants can register online here.
