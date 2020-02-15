Working chimney fire on Ridge Rd. in Wilbraham.

WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews are on scene investigating after a fire broke out at a home in Wilbraham Saturday evening.
According to Capt. Brown of the Wilbraham Fire Department, firefighters responded to a home on Ridge Road around 6:00 p.m., where they located a fire that had originated in the chimney of the residence.
A second alarm was struck upon arrival, which requires mutual aid from surrounding towns be brought in.
It is unclear if anyone was inside when the fire broke out or if any injuries were reported.
Members of the Hampden and Bondsville Fire Departments were called in to assist.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
