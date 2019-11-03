AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Firefighters are working to extinguish a fire at a two-story farm on West Street.
The fire started in Amherst at 5:45 a.m. on Sunday morning.
No reports of any injuries, but there were animals inside the building and their conditions are unknown at this time.
The cause for the fire is still under investigation as they continue to put out the flames.
Western Mass News crew are currently on scene.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
