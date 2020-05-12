SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A house fire broke out early, Tuesday morning in Springfield.
The Springfield Fire Department told Western Mass News they responded to a house fire at 95 Quincy Street, in Springfield, at 7:25 a.m. on Tuesday.
The Springfield Fire Department told Western Mass News the fire started in the second floor ceiling and spread to the attic.
The Springfield Fire Department told Western Mass News the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad determined the cause to be electrical.
There were no reported injuries.
