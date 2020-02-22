Working fire on Beebe Rd. in Monson.

MONSON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews are on scene of a working fire on Beebe Road in Monson.
Our crew on scene reports that Beebe Road has been shut down as a result.
Fire officials are asking travelers to avoid the area.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
