SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews are on-scene of a working fire on Byers Street.
Capt. Brian Tetreault of the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad tells us that the road is partially blocked as crews work to douse the flames that broke out late Sunday night at a vacant building.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.