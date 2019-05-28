AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Multiple firefighters have been called to a working fire at The Boulders apartments in Amherst.
Fire Chief, Tim Nelson confirms with Western Mass News that they brought in all off duty personnel to the scene.
Emergency crews were called in around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday.
No word yet the extent of this fire or if any injuries have occurred.
This is a developing situation.
Western Mass News sent a crew to the scene. It appears the fire was knocked down.
The Boulders apartments are located on Brittany Manor Drive in Amherst.
Stay with Western Mass News online and on-air starting at 4p.m. on CBS3 for the latest details.
