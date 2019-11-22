SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Officials are now investigating a fatal fire in Springfield after one person became trapped inside.
Firefighters were called to Yale Street just after 9 p.m. Friday night.
Firefighters reported heavy fire on the first and second floor and began an aggressive interior attack, according to Springfield Fire Commissioner BJ Calvi.
There were reports of a person trapped inside. During the initial search, firefighters were forced out of the house because of how strong the fire grew, and a second alarm was called 20 minutes later.
“The house was all boarded up so it was difficult. We had to pull the boards from the window of the house. It’s a narrow street so we had trouble getting the apparatus in so once we got them in we had to start bringing water in to get water onto the fire,” said Commissioner BJ Calvi.
It took firefighters more than an hour to knock down the flames, and they were then able to conduct another search. That is when they found the victim on the first floor, and believe the person to be a homeless squatter.
The neighboring house had about $3,000 in damage because the heat of the flames melted its siding.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s office, Springfield Police and the Springfield Arson and Bomb squad. The victim has not yet been identified.
The house also had another fire happened five years ago.
